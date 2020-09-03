Home

Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Brian Burke

Brian Burke Notice
BURKE On 27th August 2020,
in hospital,
BRIAN
Aged 80 years,
The dearly loved husband of Irene, loving dad of Jacqueline (deceased) and Jo - Anne,
dear father-in-law of Simon
and devoted Grampy to
Casper and Theo.
Due to current restrictions, a private Funeral Service will take place at Preston Crematorium,
on Monday 7th September.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for 'St. Catherine's Hospice' c/o
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 3, 2020
