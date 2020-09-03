|
|
|
BURKE On 27th August 2020,
in hospital,
BRIAN
Aged 80 years,
The dearly loved husband of Irene, loving dad of Jacqueline (deceased) and Jo - Anne,
dear father-in-law of Simon
and devoted Grampy to
Casper and Theo.
Due to current restrictions, a private Funeral Service will take place at Preston Crematorium,
on Monday 7th September.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for 'St. Catherine's Hospice' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 3, 2020