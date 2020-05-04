|
|
|
GIBBONS Brian Howarth Passed away peacefully
in Meadow Bank Care Home
on the 30th of April 2020
aged 83 years.
The beloved husband of Dorothy,
much loved father of Peter and Jennifer loving grandad to Lewis, Charlie, Thomas and Robert
and great grandad of
Erin, George and Lola.
Private family funeral to be held at Preston Crematorium
on Thursday 7th May at 3-30pm.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley Penwortham Funeral Service
6 Liverpool Road
Penwortham Tel 744700.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 4, 2020