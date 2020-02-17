Home

Requiem Mass
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
13:00
Our Lady and St Edward's Church
Fulwood
Interment
Following Services
Our Lady and St Michael's Church
Alston Lane
Longridge
Brian Latham Notice
LATHAM Brian Passed away peacefully on Friday February 7th 2020 aged 84, surrounded by family.
Loving husband of Joan, father to Mary Clare, Tony and Helen, and devoted brother, uncle and grandpa.
Requiem Mass will be held at
Our Lady and St Edward's Church, Fulwood on Thursday 20th February 2020 at 1.00 pm, followed by interment at Our Lady and St Michael's Church, Alston Lane, Longridge. No flowers please but donations will be kindly received in memory of Brian to
The Rosemere Cancer Foundation, c/o The Funeral Director,
Browns Funerals,
54 Woodplumpton Road, Preston, PR2 2LQ Tel: 01772 726389 or via https://rosemere.org.uk/donate
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 17, 2020
