Brian Southworth Notice
SOUTHWORTH Peacefully at home on
31st October 2020.
Aged 85 years.

BRIAN WILLIAM

Loving and much loved husband
of Mabel (deceased).
Devoted dad of Stephen,
Howard (deceased), Jayne and Russell. Loving father-in-law of
Dorothy, Tommy and Christine.
Cherished grandad of Graeme, Paul, Ian, Sam and Kerry-Marie. Loving great grandad of Ella, Lola,
Harrison, Emily, Parker,
Thea-Grace and Ava.

Due to Covid restrictions the service is limited to
15 mourners.
Private Funeral Service is to be held at Preston Crematorium on Tuesday 10th November
at 1.45pm.

All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 6, 2020
