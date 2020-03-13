|
|
|
WEST Peacefully, on 8th March 2020,
in hospital, and of
West Shoes (Lane Ends)
BRIAN
Aged 86 years.
The dearly loved husband of
the late Eileen Sarah West,
loving father of Stephen and David and dear father-in-law
of Jan and Fiona.
Funeral Service and Committal
at Preston Crematorium, on Wednesday 18th March at 1.45 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for 'Cancer Research UK' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 13, 2020