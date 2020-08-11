|
|
|
Whittle Passed away in Chorley Hospital on Saturday 1st August 2020
Brian Thomas
Aged 84 years.
Loving father to Graeme,
caring father-in-law to Vicki and beloved grandfather to Ross,
Holly and Jade.
In our thoughts forever.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 12th August 2020.
The cortege will pass Brian's house at 12.00 noon for those wishing to pay their respects.
N & K Harvey Funerals LTD
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland
PR25 2EL
01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 11, 2020