|
|
|
WOODRUFFE Suddenly on 12th November 2020
Brian Thomas
'Woody' Aged 82 Years
The beloved husband of Valerie,
dearly loved dad of Stephen,
John and Brian,
loving grandad to Charlotte,
Amanda, Daniel, Nathan and Bradley and sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
'Loved and Remembered Always'
Funeral Service at
Bamber Bridge
Methodist Church on
Thursday 26th November 2020
Followed by interment at Much
Hoole Woodland Burial Ground.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Derian House'
c/o the family
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge,
PR5 6LD. Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 23, 2020