WOODRUFFE BRIAN THOMAS
'Woody' Valerie would like to sincerely thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their support and kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and generous donations to Derian House, received during her
recent bereavement.
Thank you to all who attended the funeral service and for their kind support at this sad time.
Thank you to
Rev'd Karen Le Mouton for her
kind words and ministrations.
Finally, thank you to
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors for their
professional, dignified and
efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 1, 2020