Brian Wylie

Notice Condolences

Brian Wylie Notice
WYLIE On 2nd March 2020,
BRIAN
Aged 86 years,
Friend of May, brother of Allen (deceased), brother-in-law of Christine and uncle of Sandra, Stephen and Mark (deceased).
Funeral Service and Committal at Preston Crematorium, on
Friday 20th March at 10.00 a.m.
No flowers by request please,
but donations, if wished for
'North West Air Ambulance' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 13, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
