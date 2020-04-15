|
|
|
Metcalfe Bridget Mary
(Molly) Peacefully on 10th April 2020,
aged 95 years.
Devoted wife of Malcolm,
much loved mum to Alison, Heather, Peter and Jill and
also a loving grandma
and great-grandma.
Molly was the beloved wife of her first husband, Bert (deceased).
Always in our hearts.
A private celebration of
Molly's life will take place at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 23rd April 2020
at 11.30am.
All inquiries to
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 15, 2020