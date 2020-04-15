Home

N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd (Leyland)
5 Balcarres Road
Leyland, Lancashire PR25 2EL
01772 622203
Bridget Metcalfe

Bridget Metcalfe Notice
Metcalfe Bridget Mary
(Molly) Peacefully on 10th April 2020,
aged 95 years.

Devoted wife of Malcolm,
much loved mum to Alison, Heather, Peter and Jill and
also a loving grandma
and great-grandma.
Molly was the beloved wife of her first husband, Bert (deceased).

Always in our hearts.

A private celebration of
Molly's life will take place at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 23rd April 2020
at 11.30am.

Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 15, 2020
