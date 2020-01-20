|
Whelan Bridget
In proud loving memory of a precious wife, mother, granny, great granny and mother-in-law.
Sadly left us on 20th January 2015,
her fifth year away from home,
Mary the Queen of Ireland
pray for her.
She always leaned to watch us,
anxious if we were late,
in winter by the window,
in summer by the gate, and
though we mocked her tenderly,
who had such foolish care,
the long way home
would seem more safe,
because she waited there.
Her thoughts were all so full of us,
she never could forget, and
so we think that where she is,
she must be watching yet,
waiting until we come home to her,
anxious if we were late,
watching from Heaven's window,
leaning from Heaven's gate.
Always loved and missed,
from your loving husband Sean.
Always loved and adored,
from your loving children,
Natalie, Ann, Bridie, Seanna and Jon, grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
Kisses for Granny X
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 20, 2020