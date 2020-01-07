|
|
|
CAFFERKEY Bryan Passed away peacefully on
1st January 2020, aged 85 years.
Beloved husband of the late Gladys, loving dad of Paul, father-in-law of Gail and grandad to Robert, Thomas and Michael.
Will be loved and
remembered always
Funeral service and interment at St Michael's Parish Church, Hoole on Monday 13th January at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please; donations if desired to
British Heart Foundation
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Longton Hutton & Penwortham Funeral Service, Skip Lane, Hutton Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 7, 2020