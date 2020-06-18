Home

Bryan Woods

Notice Condolences

Bryan Woods Notice
WOODS On 13th June 2020
Peacefully at Walton House Nursing Home

Bryan
Aged 80 years

The beloved husband
of Marjory (deceased),
dearly loved dad
to Dawn and Mark,
father in law of Jane
and a loving grandad to
Josh, Ryan, Hannah,
Cameron and Ellie,
sadly missed by all
his family and friends.

'Reunited, Love & Laughter'

Private Funeral Service
and Committal
at Preston Crematorium
on Thursday 25th June 2020.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.

Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 18, 2020
