BALMER (nee Winders)
Carol Eleanor Passed away peacefully in hospital on 29th July 2020 aged 75 years.
Beloved wife of Peter,
dearly loved sister of Dave and loving sister-in-law to Pauline.
Will be loved and
remembered always.
Private funeral service
at Preston Crematorium on
Friday 21st August 2020
at 10.45am.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to
St Catherine's Hospice
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 7, 2020
