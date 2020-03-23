Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Christian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Christian

Notice Condolences

Carol Christian Notice
Christian Carol aged 58 years.

Suddenly but peacefully at Southport Hospital on
13 March 2020.

The dearly loved wife of Martin
and daughter of Ivy and the
late John Whiteley.
Much loved sister of Linda, Alison, John and the late Jeanette and much loved aunt to
Paul,Jake and Gina.
Much loved sister-in-law and friend to all Martin's family.

Funeral Service at 1.45 pm
Tuesday 24 March at
Tarleton Methodist Church followed by cremation at
West Lancs Crematorium,
Burscough.

Family flowers only please
but donation, if desired, to Queenscourt Hospice or Macmillan Cancer Care c/o

Neal Buckley, Funeral Director
49 Church Rd, Tarleton,
Preston PR4 6UQ
01772 301700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -