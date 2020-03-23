|
|
|
Christian Carol aged 58 years.
Suddenly but peacefully at Southport Hospital on
13 March 2020.
The dearly loved wife of Martin
and daughter of Ivy and the
late John Whiteley.
Much loved sister of Linda, Alison, John and the late Jeanette and much loved aunt to
Paul,Jake and Gina.
Much loved sister-in-law and friend to all Martin's family.
Funeral Service at 1.45 pm
Tuesday 24 March at
Tarleton Methodist Church followed by cremation at
West Lancs Crematorium,
Burscough.
Family flowers only please
but donation, if desired, to Queenscourt Hospice or Macmillan Cancer Care c/o
Neal Buckley, Funeral Director
49 Church Rd, Tarleton,
Preston PR4 6UQ
01772 301700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 23, 2020