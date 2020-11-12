Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Kaylow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Kaylow

Notice Condolences

Carol Kaylow Notice
Kaylow (nee Fender) On 3rd November 2020
after a short illness in
Chorley & South Ribble Hospital

CAROL Aged 74 years.
The beloved wife of David,
dearly loved mum of Graham,
mother in law to Jane and
grandma to Joss.

Private Funeral Service
and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Friday 20th November 2020.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'The Royal British Legion
Poppy Appeal' c/o the family

Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -