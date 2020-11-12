|
|
|
Kaylow (nee Fender) On 3rd November 2020
after a short illness in
Chorley & South Ribble Hospital
CAROL Aged 74 years.
The beloved wife of David,
dearly loved mum of Graham,
mother in law to Jane and
grandma to Joss.
Private Funeral Service
and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Friday 20th November 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'The Royal British Legion
Poppy Appeal' c/o the family
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 12, 2020