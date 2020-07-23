|
|
|
MOSS (née Davies)
Carol Died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family
on Monday 20th July 2020
aged 72 years.
A much loved wife of Sam, mother of Charlotte, Emma and Adam, sister, aunty and grandmother.
Gone too soon and will
be greatly missed.
A private funeral service is being held at West Lancashire Crematorium, Burscough on Wednesday 29 July 2020 at 4pm.
Family flowers only; donations in memory of Carol are welcome and will benefit St Catherine's Hospice and www.braintumourcharity.org.
All enquiries to Neal Buckley, Longton & Hutton Funeral Service, Skip Lane, Hutton
Tel: 616362.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 23, 2020