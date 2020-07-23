Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neal Buckley Funeral Service
Skip Lane
Preston, Lancashire PR4 5HE
01772 616362
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 29, 2020
16:00
West Lancashire Crematorium
Burscough
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Moss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Moss

Notice Condolences

Carol Moss Notice
MOSS (née Davies)
Carol Died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family
on Monday 20th July 2020
aged 72 years.

A much loved wife of Sam, mother of Charlotte, Emma and Adam, sister, aunty and grandmother.

Gone too soon and will
be greatly missed.

A private funeral service is being held at West Lancashire Crematorium, Burscough on Wednesday 29 July 2020 at 4pm.

Family flowers only; donations in memory of Carol are welcome and will benefit St Catherine's Hospice and www.braintumourcharity.org.

All enquiries to Neal Buckley, Longton & Hutton Funeral Service, Skip Lane, Hutton
Tel: 616362.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -