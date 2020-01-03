|
|
|
Taylor Carol Elizabeth
(nee Gardner) It is with deepest sadness that we announce the unexpected and sudden death of Carol Taylor on the 17/12/19, aged 66 years.
The dearly beloved mother of Sarah, nan to Ruben, mother in law of Alex, wife of Brian, daughter of June and Cliff (both deceased), sister of Robert and Ian (deceased), aunt, sister in law, friend and colleague.
Carol's funeral service is to take place at Preston Crematorium, on Wednesday, 08/01/20, at 11.30 am.
Family flowers only.
In lieu of flowers donations given
in memory of Carol will go to the RSPB courtesy of funeral directors:
Ascension & Cliff Small,
5-6 Pringle Court,
Thomas's Weind, Garstang,
PR3 1LN. Tel: 01995 605548.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 3, 2020