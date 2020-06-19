|
BOLTON Catherine Who passed away peacefully
at home surrounded
by her loving family on
Thursday 11th June,
aged 46 years.
Dearly loved wife of Stuart,
loving mum of Harry and George, loving daughter of Jim (Deceased) and Joan, dear sister of Paul,
sister in law of Julie and
auntie of Ella and Henry.
A private family funeral
service will take place at
Goosnargh Parish Church of
St Mary on Wednesday 24th June at 11.45am, prior to committal at Preston Crematorium at 1.00pm.
Would anyone wishing to pay
their respects politely adhere
to social distancing guidelines.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to 'Rosemere Cancer Foundation'
William Houghton
Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 19, 2020