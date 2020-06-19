Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Houghton Funeral Director (Longridge)
Chapel Hill
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3JY
01772 782291
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Bolton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Bolton

Notice Condolences

Catherine Bolton Notice
BOLTON Catherine Who passed away peacefully
at home surrounded
by her loving family on
Thursday 11th June,
aged 46 years.

Dearly loved wife of Stuart,
loving mum of Harry and George, loving daughter of Jim (Deceased) and Joan, dear sister of Paul,
sister in law of Julie and
auntie of Ella and Henry.

A private family funeral
service will take place at
Goosnargh Parish Church of
St Mary on Wednesday 24th June at 11.45am, prior to committal at Preston Crematorium at 1.00pm.

Would anyone wishing to pay
their respects politely adhere
to social distancing guidelines.

Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to 'Rosemere Cancer Foundation'

William Houghton
Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -