GREEN (nee Pilkington)
Catherine Lowndes Aged 92 years.
Peacefully in Meadowbank Care Home on 4th September 2020.
A loving mother of Alan and David and mother-in-law to Kathryn.
Cath's funeral service is to take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday
17th September at 10.30am.
The family are to provide flowers; donations are welcome and will benefit St Catherine's Hospice
c/o the family.
All enquiries to Bretherton McKenna Funeralcare,
17 Dunkirk Lane, Leyland,
PR25 1TU Tel: 01772 422450.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 10, 2020