|
|
|
Henderson (née Turner)
Catherine Peacefully passed away on
15th May 2020, aged 93.
Beloved Wife of Kenneth (deceased), dearly loved Mum of Kenneth, Keith, Jim (deceased), Pat and Jillian (deceased). Cherished Mother-in-law of
Phil, Gina, Joyce, Didi and Michael. Loving Grandmother of Emily,
Sam, Kate, Matthew, Neil, Ian, Sarah, Julia, Ben and Suzanne.
Great Grandmother to Josh, Harry, Etta, Ethan, Oliver, Jacob, Anna, Poppy, Rory, Liam, Jack, James, William, George, Daniel and Mia.
A light from the family has gone,
A voice we loved is stilled.
A place is vacant in our lives,
Which can never be filled.
We sadly mourn the loss of one,
We would have loved to keep.
God who surely loved you best,
Has finally made you sleep.
We didn't want to let you go,
And we are all so happy to see,
The chain has now been broken,
And at last you are Dementia free.
Due to restrictions, a private funeral will take place at 1.30pm
on the 28th May at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations kindly accepted towards our fund raising for Run for Dementia.
We will be arranging a further service to celebrate Catherine's life when we are able to.
All enquiries to
Bretherton McKenna Funeralcare,
Leyland. 01772 422450.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 25, 2020