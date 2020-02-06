|
HOWSON Catherine Marie
'Marie' Of your charity pray the repose of the soul of Marie who died fortified by rites of the Holy Church on Friday 31st January, aged 94 years.
Beloved daughter of the late Margaret and Jack and sister
of the late Wilfrid and John.
Requiem Mass will take place at Blessed Sacrament RC Church, Ribbleton on Friday 14th February at 10.00am, prior to interment at St. Wilfrid's RC Church, Longridge.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to CAFOD.
All enquiries to William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 6, 2020