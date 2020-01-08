Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Lee

Notice Condolences

Catherine Lee Notice
LEE Catherine Passed away peacefully at
Royal Preston Hospital on
Sunday 5th January
aged 52 years.
A dearly loved daughter of Grace and Billy, loving mother to Conor and Niamh, caring sister and Aunt.
The funeral service will take place on Monday 13th January, 1.30pm
at Our Lady and St Michael R.C
Church, Alston Lane, Preston.
Catherine's request is some
colour to be worn if possible.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to the Alzheimer's Society or MS Society.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, 259 Garstang Road, Fulwood, Preston PR2 9XL.
Tel. 01772 788020.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -