|
|
|
LEE Catherine Passed away peacefully at
Royal Preston Hospital on
Sunday 5th January
aged 52 years.
A dearly loved daughter of Grace and Billy, loving mother to Conor and Niamh, caring sister and Aunt.
The funeral service will take place on Monday 13th January, 1.30pm
at Our Lady and St Michael R.C
Church, Alston Lane, Preston.
Catherine's request is some
colour to be worn if possible.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to the Alzheimer's Society or MS Society.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, 259 Garstang Road, Fulwood, Preston PR2 9XL.
Tel. 01772 788020.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 8, 2020