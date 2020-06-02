Home

PIMBLETT On the 17th May 2020, peacefully
at Chorley Hospital
Catherine Margaret Duff
aged 70 years.
Dearly loved partner of the late Frank Schofield, a dear sister, sister in law, aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the
British Heart Foundation
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).
Private funeral service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Tuesday 9th June at 11:30am.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 2, 2020
