|
|
|
SANDERSON Catherine Died peacefully at home on Monday 10th February,
aged 92 years.
Dearly loved wife of the
late William James,
much loved mum of Maureen, William, Christine, Irene and Andrew, dear mother-in-law
and loving grandma
and great grandma.
The funeral service will take place at Christ Church, Treales on Monday 24th February at 12.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
'Treales PCC' Church'.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, 259 Garstang Road, Fulwood, PR2 9XL..
Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 15, 2020