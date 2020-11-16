Home

McCUTCHEON
Cecil
"Milne" Peacefully in
St Catherine's Hospice on
the 10th November 2020,
aged 90 years, following a long and brave battle against cancer.

Beloved husband of Doris,
devoted father of Richard and father in law to Dianne,
loving grandad to Anna and
much loved by all his extended
family and friends for his
love wit and charm.
Forever in our thoughts.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to
St Catherine's Hospice
c/o the funeral director.

Enquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Longton and Hutton
Funeral Service,
Skip Lane, Hutton.
Tel:616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 16, 2020
