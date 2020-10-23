|
|
|
CARMELITE Sr. Cecilia Elizabeth
(Sally Adams) Of your charity pray for the repose of the soul of Sister Cecilia of the Sacred Heart who died
19th October 2020,
fortified by the rites
of the Holy Church,
aged 82 years.
Requiem Mass and Interment will take place at Carmelite Convent Chapel and Cemetery, St Vincent's Road on Wednesday 28th October at 2:00pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations will benefit 'MIND'.
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
259 Garstang Road,
Fulwood,
Preston PR2 9XL.
Tel 01772 788020.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 23, 2020