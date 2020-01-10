|
|
|
Gallagher Of your charity pray for
the of the soul of
Celia
Who died peacefully on
Saturday 21st December 2019 after a short illness in hospital with her family by her side
Fortified by the rites
of holy church
Aged 95 Years
Loving Daughter of the late Richard and Ellen,
much loved Sister of the late Joseph, James and Ann-Eileen, loving Sister-in-law
of the late Hilda,
devoted Mum of
Patrick, David, Richard and Ian (deceased), loving mother-in-law of Susan, Lynn and Kim,
cherished grandma,
great-grandma and a dear Aunty, great Aunty and great-great Aunty.
"Our Lady of Lourdes
pray for her"
"Sleep tight"
Requiem Mass Our lady and
St Patrick's RC Church,
Walton Le Dale, Preston on
Friday 17th January 2020 at 10.00am followed by interment at Preston Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if so desired, to Macmillan Nurses or
St Catherine's Hospice c/o
and all enquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street,
Preston. PR1 2UQ.
Tel. 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 10, 2020