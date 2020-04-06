Home

Charles Ball

Charles Ball Notice
BALL On 1st April 2020, peacefully, following a short illness,
at St. Catherine's Hospice,
Charles Edward (Ted)
Aged 93 years
Much loved and devoted husband for almost 72 years of Audrey,
dearly beloved dad of Alan, Stephen and Karen (deceased). Loving grandad of Hayley, Michael, Matthew, Emma and Megan (deceased) and
great grandad of Lucas, Leah and Lily. Loving brother of Ernie.
After a long life well lived, now comes eternal rest.
A private funeral will be held at Pleasington Crematorium.
Donations, if wished are for
St. Catherine's Hospice
and can be sent c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON, PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 6, 2020
