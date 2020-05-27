|
|
|
ELFORD On 24th May 2020
Peacefully in hospital
Charles Joseph
Aged 82 years
The beloved husband of
Maureen (deceased), dearly loved
dad of Ian, Gary and Julie,
father in law of Catherine, Collette
and Martin and dear grandad
to Joshua, Adam, Kirsty,
Dean (deceased), Courtney
and Paige.
'Goodnight, God Bless'
Private Funeral Service and
Committal at
Preston Crematorium on
Thursday 4th June 2020
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to 'RSPCA'
c/o the family
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 27, 2020