Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Elford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Elford

Notice Condolences

Charles Elford Notice
ELFORD On 24th May 2020
Peacefully in hospital
Charles Joseph
Aged 82 years
The beloved husband of
Maureen (deceased), dearly loved
dad of Ian, Gary and Julie,
father in law of Catherine, Collette
and Martin and dear grandad
to Joshua, Adam, Kirsty,
Dean (deceased), Courtney
and Paige.
'Goodnight, God Bless'
Private Funeral Service and
Committal at
Preston Crematorium on
Thursday 4th June 2020
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to 'RSPCA'
c/o the family
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -