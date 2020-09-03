|
Fletcher Charles Victor Charles Victor Fletcher, aged 82.
Born 30/4/38
died peacefully 19/8/20
Son of the late Albert and
Annie Fletcher.
A proud Bradford lad,
who left his mark as a printer, imparted his wisdom as a revered, lecturer and as an avid cricketer who enjoyed many a good innings both sides of the Pennines.
Victor will be buried at
Grange Fell Cemetery
9th September 2020 at 12:30pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Breast Cancer Unit,
Douglas, Isle of Man.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 3, 2020