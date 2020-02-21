|
|
|
McLOUGHLIN
Charles Patrick On the 14th February 2020, peacefully at home,
after a long illness.
Aged 77 years.
Beloved husband of Jean,
dearly loved dad of Michael
and Lorraine and families.
Will be loved and
remembered always.
Funeral service at
West Lancashire Crematorium, Burscough on
Wednesday the 26th February
at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please; donations if desired
to Cancer Research UK
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley,
Longton Hutton & Penwortham Funeral Service, Skip Lane,
Hutton Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 21, 2020