Sharkey Charles Passed away peacefully
on 13th November 2020 at
Royal Blackburn Hospital
aged 69
Beloved husband of Susan.
Devoted father to Beck,
Samantha and Simon.
Father-in-law to Mark and Rodlyn, devoted Grandad to Dudley, Adrian, Millie, Lois, Libby, and Rodson and devoted
Great grandfather to Zachary.
He will be very sadly missed by his family and friends for his cheeky smile, caring heart and one liners.
Forever in our thoughts and hearts rest in peace.
Private family funeral.
Donations to
St Catherine's Hospice.
Enquiries to
Neal Buckley Funerals.
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 18, 2020