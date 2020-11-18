Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Sharkey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Sharkey

Notice Condolences

Charles Sharkey Notice
Sharkey Charles Passed away peacefully
on 13th November 2020 at
Royal Blackburn Hospital
aged 69

Beloved husband of Susan.
Devoted father to Beck,
Samantha and Simon.
Father-in-law to Mark and Rodlyn, devoted Grandad to Dudley, Adrian, Millie, Lois, Libby, and Rodson and devoted
Great grandfather to Zachary.

He will be very sadly missed by his family and friends for his cheeky smile, caring heart and one liners.
Forever in our thoughts and hearts rest in peace.
Private family funeral.

Donations to
St Catherine's Hospice.

Enquiries to
Neal Buckley Funerals.
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -