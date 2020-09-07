Home

Martins The Funeral Directors
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Chris Hubberstey

Chris Hubberstey Notice
HUBBERSTEY On 20th August 2020,
CHRIS
Aged 73 years.
The dearly loved husband
of Dianne, loving dad of
Julie, Philip and Stefanie,
dear father-in-law
of Alison and Simon and
wonderful grandad to
Gillie, Harry, Lilia, Declan,
Poppy and Ava.
'Peacefully sleeping'
Due to current restrictions,
a private Funeral Service will take place at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for 'The Alzheimer's Society' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 7, 2020
