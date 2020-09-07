|
|
|
HUBBERSTEY On 20th August 2020,
CHRIS
Aged 73 years.
The dearly loved husband
of Dianne, loving dad of
Julie, Philip and Stefanie,
dear father-in-law
of Alison and Simon and
wonderful grandad to
Gillie, Harry, Lilia, Declan,
Poppy and Ava.
'Peacefully sleeping'
Due to current restrictions,
a private Funeral Service will take place at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for 'The Alzheimer's Society' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 7, 2020