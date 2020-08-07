|
NIHILL Chris Ann and family would like to thank most sincerely all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind thoughts, cards of condolence and words of comfort received during this sad time.
Special thanks to all at Rosemere Cancer Foundation, the district nurses and Red Rose Care for the expert medical attention received and especially to the wonderful nurses and carers who attended to Chris at home.
Thank you to Fr. Colin for his kind ministrations and all at St. Mary's RC Church, Brownedge and finally to Nick and all his team at William Houghton Funeral Directors for their support.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 7, 2020