Moons Funeral Service
Sandy Lane
Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire FY6 0NU
01253 810 492
Christina Alexander

Christina Alexander Notice
ALEXANDER It is with great sadness that we announce the death of
Christina (Chris)
On April 24, 2020 at Chorley Hospital, aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of Karol (deceased), dearly loved mum of Michael and Janet and mother-in-law of Linda and David. Proud and devoted gran of Emma and Anne.
Always so loving,
thoughtful and kind,
What beautiful memories
you leave behind.
You may have left
this world behind,
But you will never leave our
hearts and minds.
A private service will be held at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium.
Donations, if so desired,
to Alzheimer's Society.
Any enquiries to
Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall, FY6 0NU. Tel:(01253) 810492.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 6, 2020
