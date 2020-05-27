|
|
|
Bolton On 19th May 2020
Christine
Aged 72 years
The beloved wife of Eddie,
loving mum to Mark and Neil,
much loved mother in law
and devoted grandma,
will be sadly missed by all her
family and friends.
Private Graveside Service
and Interment at
Brindle St Joseph's R.C. Church on
Tuesday 2nd June 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD, Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 27, 2020