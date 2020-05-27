Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Bolton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Bolton

Notice Condolences

Christine Bolton Notice
Bolton On 19th May 2020

Christine
Aged 72 years

The beloved wife of Eddie,
loving mum to Mark and Neil,
much loved mother in law
and devoted grandma,
will be sadly missed by all her
family and friends.

Private Graveside Service
and Interment at
Brindle St Joseph's R.C. Church on
Tuesday 2nd June 2020.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.

Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD, Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -