KAY (nee Beetham)
Christine Sadly passed away at home on the 23rd June 2020,
after a long illness,
aged 80 years.
She will be greatly missed by her family and all her friends.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to
St. Catherine's Hospice.
A private graveside service to be held at Hill Road Cemetery, Penwortham on
Friday 3rd July 2020 at 3.30 pm.
Enquiries to H & G Wilde,
154b Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, Preston,
PR5 6TP. Tel: 01772 335974.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 30, 2020