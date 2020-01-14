|
|
|
LLOYD CHRISTINE Peacefully on 9th January 2020
Aged 72 years
Beloved wife of the late Terry, devoted mum to Pam & Colin
and Andrew & Sandra.
Treasured nan to Ben, Becky, Sam and Coby. Loving grandma to Tyler, Harley, Winter-Rose and Theo. Also a much loved auntie to Nathan, Mathew and Atarah.
Missing you
A celebration of Christine's life
will take place at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 16th January 2020
at 9.30am. Family flowers only please, all enquiries to
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 14, 2020