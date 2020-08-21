Home

Messrs B J Watson Funerals
85 Todd Lane North
Preston, Lancashire PR5 5UR
01772 626800
Christine Shaw

Christine Shaw Notice
SHAW (nee Leonard) formerly Firth,
on 16th August 2020,
peacefully at home,

CHRISTINE,
aged 77 years.

Beloved wife of Ian, dearly loved mother of Simon and the late Alexander. Loving mother in law of Christine, devoted granny of Amy and Michael. Loving sister of Maureen, Joan and Susan,
sister in law to Myra and Roy.

Family flowers only please but donations if desired to
Alzheimer Research UK
c/o the funeral director.

Requiem Mass will be held on Wednesday 2nd September 2020 at 11am at St Mary's Brownedge followed by committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.

All enquiries to
Messrs. B.J. Watson
Funeral Directors,
85 Todd Lane North, Lostock Hall, PR5 5UR. Tel. 01772 626800.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 21, 2020
