THORPE Christine Who died peacefully in
Chorley Hospital surrounded by her family on Thursday 25th June, aged 78 years.
Dearly loved wife of Syd,
loving mum of Michael, David
and Caroline and a much loved mother in law, grandma and sister.
The funeral service will take
place at St. Lawrence's Church, Longridge on Monday 6th July
at 11.15am, prior to committal
at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
'North West Air Ambulance'
or 'Longridge PCC'.
All enquiries to
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill,
Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 30, 2020