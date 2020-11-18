|
|
|
CLARK Christopher John Peacefully at home on
15th November 2020
surrounded by his loving family.
Chris was the dearly loved and loving husband of Barbara,
loving father to Stuart and Gareth and step father to Nina.
Loving and proud grandad to Jakey, Jasper and Teddy (Dec'd) and step grandad to Niamh. Loving father-in-law of Tracey
and friend to Tony.
Chris will be missed so much by Barbara and the family.
Sleep peacefully my sweetheart until we are together again.
Always in our hearts
Funeral service at
St Andrew's Church, Leyland at 2:30pm on 23rd November, followed by interment
in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only.
Donations will be welcome for
St Catherine's Hospice
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to
Neal Buckley Funerals.
6 Liverpool Road,
Penwortham.
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 18, 2020