COLE Passed away at home,
on 23rd April 2020
CHRISTOPHER ALAN (CHRIS)
Aged 68 years.
Loving father of Nikki,
beloved husband of Marie, brother to Brian and devoted grandfather to Amelie-Joleen and Malina.
Due to the current restrictions,
a private cremation will take place at Preston Crematorium,
on Tuesday 5th May.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date, followed by a party. Donations if desired may be sent for 'British Heart Foundation' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble, PRESTON.
PR2 2JJ. Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 30, 2020