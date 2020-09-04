|
|
|
DAVIS Christopher Passed away suddenly on the
31st August 2020, aged 59 years.
Beloved son of Irene and George (both deceased) and loving brother of Michael.
Will be loved and
remembered always
Private funeral service at St Mary's Parish Church, Penwortham on Thursday 10th September at 1.00pm, prior to interment at Hill Road Cemetery, Penwortham.
Flowers would be welcome.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 4, 2020