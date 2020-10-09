|
|
|
EVANS On 2nd October 2020
Peacefully in hospital
after a short illness
bravely borne
Christopher John
'Chris'
Aged 55 years
The much loved husband to Carole,
loving dad to Matthew and Robert,
brother to David and brother in law
to Angela, Michael and Sarah.
Private Funeral Service at Bamber
Bridge Methodist Church on
Thursday 15th October 2020
followed by Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if so desired to
'Rosemere Cancer Foundation'
(Ribblesdale Ward), c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors, 211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 9, 2020