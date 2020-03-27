Home

Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Christopher Jelf Notice
JELF Peacefully on 17th March 2020,
CHRISTOPHER NORMAN
Aged 85 years.
The loving husband of Barbara and a much respected uncle.
'Lucky the man who
lives without care,
Who notices not, if life is unfair,
Who owns little more
than wisdom and mirth,
Who values his freedom and knows his own worth,
Who takes only pleasure
and gives of his best,
Lucky the man,
for his life has been blessed.'
A Private Funeral Service will take place at Preston Crematorium,
on Tuesday 31st March.
Family flowers only please. Donations if wished may be sent for either 'IFAW' or
'Diabetes U.K.'c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186-188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel. 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 27, 2020
