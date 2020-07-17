Home

W & N Houghton Funerals Ltd
Chapel Hill, Longridge
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3JY
(177) 278-2291
Nihill Christopher Michael
'Chris' Died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Tuesday 14th July, aged 80 years.
A loving husband, dad, grandad and great grandad.
The Funeral Mass will take place at St. Mary's, Brownedge on Thursday 23rd July at
11.00am, prior to a private
family committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
There are restrictions on
numbers at Church so
please do adhere to current
social distancing guidelines.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to 'Rosemere Cancer Foundation'.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 17, 2020
