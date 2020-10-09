Home

Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Christopher Turner Notice
TURNER On 29 th September 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family,
CHRISTOPHER JOSEPH (CHRIS)
The dearly loved husband and best friend of Pat, wonderful dad to Wendy, Martin (deceased), Matthew, David and Susan and a dear father-in-law,grandfather and great-great grandfather.
'You were the one we could turn to,
When we needed a helping hand,
The one who would always listen,
To the things we had planned,
You were the heart of our family,
The one who loved us true,
There will never be another,
As wonderful as you,
Loved and missed,
In a special way,
But in our hearts,
You will always stay'.
Love Pat & Family
Requiem Mass at
Sacred Heart Church,
Beech Grove, Ashton-on-Ribble,
on Friday 16th October at 11.30 a.m. followed by Committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium. Due to current restrictions this is by invitation only.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished, may be sent for 'St. Catherine's Hospice' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 9, 2020
