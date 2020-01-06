|
|
|
Williams On 30th December 2019
Rev. CLARK JAMES DOUGLAS
peacefully in hospital,
aged 59 years.
Devoted husband of the late Karen, loving father of Emily and Neil. Much loved grandpa of
Harry, Noah and Frankie.
Beloved son of Thomas and Mary and brother to Brian.
Funeral service will be held at Bamber Bridge Methodist Church on Friday 17th January 2020 at 11.15am followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to
Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. J. Watson,
85 Todd Lane North, Lostock Hall PR5 5UR. 01772 626800.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 6, 2020