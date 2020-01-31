|
|
|
PARR Cliff Passed away peacefully in hospital on the 22nd January 2020,
aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of Eveline.
Will be loved and
remembered always.
Funeral Service at
St Stephen's Parish Church, Broadgate, Preston on
Thursday 6th February 2020 at 10.00am, followed by committal
at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please; donations if desired to
Rosemere Cancer Foundation
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road,
Penwortham
Tel: 744700
